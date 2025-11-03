  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Dell Command audit mode nonsense

OFaceSIG

OFaceSIG

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Aug 31, 2009
Messages
4,405
So I'm in the midst of moving all my company machines from AD to Intune control. I've gotten a lot of stuff automated like AV install, MS Office install, chrome, etc.

But I'm beating my head into the wall with Dell Command. I was trying to get it to presist with sysprep when I learned about audit mode. Well Dell Command doesn't want to run in Audit mode. Turns out this is an issue for years now Dell doesn't want to address.

I'm about to give up on Dell Command and just use whatever drivers are available in Window Update for Dell laptops. At least for the scenarios where I need them to be in OOBE from the get go. Which is direction Microsoft wants to push us anyway.

Anyone else in this boat?
 
