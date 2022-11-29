Dell Alienware AW3821DW 3840x1600 G-Sync Ultimate 144Hz at Dell - $899

This is no longer the latest and greatest for PC Gaming Ultrawides as there's now OLED TVs and the AW3423DW and AW3423DWF in the same size and price range to satisfy that need.However, it is still a 3840x1600p UW so it has the resolution advantage over the 3440x1440p panels while retaining UW and not being quite as demanding as 4K 16:9 TVs at 3840x2160p. Not going to get into all the details and pros/cons but I'll say the main benefit of this monitor over the OLED AW is the higher resolution and screen real estate for a hybrid work/gaming home office setup and the main benefit over the 42" OLED TVs are the more forgiving resolution, UW/curved format and screen size being more comfortable for desktop usage. The downsides ofc are the IPS backlight bleed, lack of true blacks on LED vs. OLED, lack of full array local dimming and only entry-level HDR. Also, this monitor (and high refresh 4K TVs) puts you into 4090 territory to drive it without DLSS at 100+ FPS, while you can still get away with a GA102-based GPU for the AW OLED panel.$899 is the cheapest I've seen it by $200, it used to be $1099 for the previous low price. I don't think you can stack the 10% off new email discounts on AW monitors anymore, but if you have an American Express card with Dell offer, you can definitely use the $120 off $600 discount to get this down to $779+tax. Similarly, if you have more than 1 Amex, you can split payment on 2 cards and get the OLED AW for $1199+tax - $120 - $120 for an effective $959+tax.I'm personally waiting for an updated OLED AW with at least 3840x1600p UW and ideally, higher refresh rates before I upgrade again but the AW3821DW has been awesome for the nearly 2 years I've owned it. Maybe the price drops on this panel mean there's an update coming soon? I know the AW3420DW got cleared out for great prices (I got one for the wife for about $515+tax) about 6 months before the 34" OLED was released.