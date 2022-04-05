Dell 5 pin fans?

I've now essentially case swapped a Dell Optiplex 7010 ( built from a parts bin motherboard )... Thing is these require 3 things to keep error codes out of startup.. Dell 5 pin CPU fan, and Dell 5 pin case fan are the main ones in a sea of 120mm+ cases... The Corsair 4000D doesn't even have 80mm spaced holes hidden within the vent cover. I have an old 80-120 case fan adapter coming , but the 80mm fan does not mount well otherwise



How do these 5 pin fans work? I know the 5th pin is some kind of signal. The 5 pin to 4 pin adapters say they don't always play nice with the Bios and genererate a startup error. I have a Precision T3500 front fan assembly ( 2 120mm fans wired to single 5 pin ).. Can those fans be run on the Optiplex board?