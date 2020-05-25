Defragmentation/aligning files on disk excluding too large files?

Total disk space: 16 000 764 342 272 bytes ( 14 901,8730 GigaBytes)

Volume type: NTFS



Unfragmented items: 6 871 554 891 776 bytes 112 161 items

Fragmented items: 0 bytes 0 items

Gaps: 9 129 209 434 112 bytes 4 501 gaps

Average gap: 2 028 261 376 bytes

Median gap: 4 096 bytes

Biggest gap: 8 908 684 800 000 bytes

Average end-begin distance: 242 843 823,8593 clusters Click to expand...

Hello,i read some comparison from which i discovered that the best defragmenter should be MyDefrag and other decent defragmenter also UltraDefrag.I defragmented the files, but thinking about aligning the files as it contains some gaps. Problem is that there are two files that are larger than 1TB and i do not want defragmenters to mess with these.MyDefrag:# Exclude all files larger than 10 gigabytes.ExcludeFiles(Size(10000000000,0))but i am unable to find out where to input this.UltraDefrag:options.lua file is non existent, emptybut i found following:"Just unset all filters, set theparameter toand theparameter to. This way UltraDefrag will move all files and fragments, regardless of their size, to the beginning of the disk."so in UltraDefrag i am unsure which are defautl sizes, i need to add following to options.lua?optimizer_file_size_threshold = 1TBor how exactly verify it worked?Btw. if you are copying regular files and several huge files to a empty HDD, is better to first copy largest files or it does not matter and i copy large file, small files and then another large file that will not grow in its size?