Deformation during printing

This is Inland PLA on the PowerSpec branded Duplicator i3. Bed is set to 60 degrees, extruder to 200. Ideas? I'm still new to this and have only printed half a dozen things.
A keyboard plate I printed, about 149x120mm, with a bunch of holes in it, and 3mm thick, didn't do this, although I printed it on a raft.
