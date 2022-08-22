declosed loop silliness

for context:

I am working on a storage solution, consensus is that I should look at building a nas box.

rigging my lian-li itx case to house 8x3.5 of spinning rust pretty much requires a second similarly sized case be grafted on to it.

I still have the original lian-li itx case I got for this system, unused.

the anodised aluminium of each is a beautiful color match to the other.



if I run unraid on the nas box it does not need a videocard and so might hold the 8 drives.

with a short cpu cooler setup.



hence this question occurs, I have not seen anything about cutting the hoses of closed loop aio coolers.

they are hoses, so splicer fittings should be available,

the coolent liquid cannot be too special.



no, I do not know much about liquid cooling tech for computers, I much prefer to air cool directly.

but in this case it seems worth consideration.

now I wonder how the sff folk have solved this problem.



probably something better than splicing on cheap watercoolers.