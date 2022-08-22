declosed loop silliness

honegod
for context:
I am working on a storage solution, consensus is that I should look at building a nas box.
rigging my lian-li itx case to house 8x3.5 of spinning rust pretty much requires a second similarly sized case be grafted on to it.
I still have the original lian-li itx case I got for this system, unused.
the anodised aluminium of each is a beautiful color match to the other.
if I run unraid on the nas box it does not need a videocard and so might hold the 8 drives.
with a short cpu cooler setup.
hence this question occurs, I have not seen anything about cutting the hoses of closed loop aio coolers.
they are hoses, so splicer fittings should be available,
the coolent liquid cannot be too special.
no, I do not know much about liquid cooling tech for computers, I much prefer to air cool directly.
but in this case it seems worth consideration.
now I wonder how the sff folk have solved this problem.
probably something better than splicing on cheap watercoolers.
