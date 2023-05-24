Decent scanning software for Windows?

General Crespin
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jan 13, 2006
- Messages
- 3,257
We have an HP LaserJet Pro at home and the HP program on Windows 11 sucks compared to my much cheaper Brother dedicated document scanner I have in the office. Lack of QOL features like auto-deskew, blank page removal, OCR… I’ve tried the HP software and the built-in scanning programs in Windows 11. None of them are good in comparison to the Brother.
Is there any decent scanning software I can use with our HP that will give me comparable features to the Brother program?
