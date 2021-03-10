[Debunked] Cryptominers have already cracked NVIDIA’s RTX 3060 hash rate limiter - Fake News! Read OP

When the GeForce RTX 3060 was launched on February 25, Nvidia announced that the mining efficiency of the graphics card was deliberately being reduced by around 50% in a bid to get more of the GPUs directly to gamers. However, this limitation appears to have been quickly bypassed by Chinese cryptocurrency miners using customized mods.
https://www.techradar.com/news/cryptominers-have-already-cracked-nvidias-rtx-3060-hash-rate-limiter

So much for being "unhackable"...

EDIT: Looks like it was fake news... oh well, carry on.
https://twitter.com/videocardz/status/1369633163190886403?s=21
 
WastefulGroundedLiger-max-1mb.gif
 
What I find ironic, is that techradar has plugs on "the best available" mining cards / cryptowallets / exchanges, in an article discussing the problems that mining causes. You are part of the problem bud if you are plugging articles on mining and crypto exchanges.
 
Anything is hackable and every time they declare something unhackable it just gets broken sooner. It's a challenge.

I think it was with DVD years ago, some company (might have been Sony?) Was stupid enough to declare their new copy protection was unbreakable. It took less than a day.
 
THRESHIN said:
Anything is hackable and every time they declare something unhackable it just gets broken sooner. It's a challenge.

I think it was with DVD years ago, some company (might have been Sony?) Was stupid enough to declare their new copy protection was unbreakable. It took less than a day.
They tried to say that the same kind of handshake required by HDCP when Blu-ray came out was unhackable, too. NVIDIA made it too easy for miners when they gave away what they were trying to do to limit the hash rate. The simple word "handshake" was enough to give people direction, but specifically saying it was "between the driver and silicon" narrowed it down. Maybe NVIDIA just wants to discourage normies mining with the 3060 and future hardware?
Dark12 said:
Not quite yet.
https://twitter.com/videocardz/status/1369633163190886403?s=21
Well, there you go. You scroll to the bottom of the TechRadar article and you'll see the source is Clickbait Tech, which reference the tweet and Facebook post without question.
 
Nice, now I can't wait for people to hack the CMP mining cards so that they can still be used for gaming. Completely negating Nvidia's useless attempts at exploiting both miners and gamers, while also creating literal tons of e-waste in those CMP cards after the current mining wave is over since the vast majority of those will still not be used for gaming despite hackers invariably allowing them to be.
 
T4rd said:
Nice, now I can't wait for people to hack the CMP mining cards so that they can still be used for gaming. Completely negating Nvidia's useless attempts at exploiting both miners and gamers, while also creating literal tons of e-waste in those CMP cards after the current mining wave is over since the vast majority of those will still not be used for gaming despite hackers invariably allowing them to be.
They don't have outputs.
At best it could be paired with a regular card for sli.....
Oops.....
 
Wat said:
They don't have outputs.
At best it could be paired with a regular card for sli.....
Oops.....
It's actually been done before with other mining cards.
You can use onboard graphics for the video output but render on the other graphics card. That's how laptops switch between integrated and dedicated GPUs while using the same connector. You do this by switching between power savings or performance mode.

The only problem is windows doesn't let you manually select which card to render on, it pre-determines which card is the power saver or performance model, so you need custom software/drivers to do it. If windows let you select the rendering card manually it would work out of the box.
You could also in theory use these same hacks to render on an amd card and use gsync through a low end nvidia card.
 
THRESHIN said:
Anything is hackable and every time they declare something unhackable it just gets broken sooner. It's a challenge.

I think it was with DVD years ago, some company (might have been Sony?) Was stupid enough to declare their new copy protection was unbreakable. It took less than a day.
Yep, any form of security is taken as a challenge to hack/crack by certain people/groups.

Here's what you were thinking of:
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2007/05/new-aacs-fix-hacked-in-a-day/
 
jobert said:
It doesn't matter it's just like other fake news and will spread faster than real news.
The Clickbait Industrial Complex really is a multi-billion-dollar industry these days. It went from a running joke to actually being a real thing with employees, investors, IPO's and careful orchestration. But like any industry, the lion's gotta eat - the calories have to come from somewhere - meaning once the organic sources for clickbait dry up there is a need to start inventing it.

I do wonder what the saturation or tipping point is going to be - if ever - where a critical mass of people are just worn out or stop giving a shit, and start to actually question or at least be skeptical of this stuff by default.
 
DPI said:
The Clickbait Industrial Complex really is a multi-billion-dollar industry these days. And like any industry, the lion's gotta eat, and calories have to come from somewhere, meaning once the organic sources for clickbait dry up there is a need to start inventing it.

I occasionally wonder what the saturation or tipping point is going to be - if ever - where a critical mass of people are just worn out or stop giving a shit, and start to actually question or at least be skeptical of this stuff by default.
Considering people get their news from places like Reddit, probably going to get worse before it gets better.

Many people reading news on social media sites (and even [H]) want to believe something and are just looking for confirmation when posting it.
 
Mystique said:
I love how many people didn't read the article, or the post proving the article was fake, before throwing in their 2 cents.
It turns out "I told you so's" are quite addictive. People rush in to drop one without bothering to read the whole thread....or even to check the original source.
 
