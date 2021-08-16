Debian 11 "bullseye" released

"After 2 years, 1 month, and 9 days of development, the Debian project is proud to present its new stable version 11 (code name bullseye), which will be supported for the next 5 years..."Bullseye was announced for release on August 14th, 2021, and replaces Buster as the new "stable" version.Debian 11 (Bullseye) is ships with the 5.10 series kernel.All of the juicy details are available from the link to the official news.