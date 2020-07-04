[Debian 10 / Nextcloud] probably an easy problem...

I am way more a Windows (server) kinda guy but i would like to get this working, also to work on my linux skills. I know Ubuntu is easier, but i would like to learn Debian. I am trying to install Nextcloud on Debian. I already have a nextcloud installation running on Ubuntu.

I am trying to install Nextcloud on Debian 10.4.
I am using this HowTo:

https://riegers.in/nextcloud-installation-guide-debian/

My first problem was that:
curl -fsSL https://nginx.org/keys/nginx_signing.key | sudo apt-key add -

Didn’t work. So i removed “sudo” to solve that problem. Since i already used the sudo command in the beginning i figured that was probably the problem.

Now my problem is that:
Service nginx restart is not working.
Error: service: command not found

Could someone tell me how to fix this?

And question two: why isn’t this HowTo 100% working;)
 
