[Debian 10 / Nextcloud] probably an easy problem...

I am way more a Windows (server) kinda guy but i would like to get this working, also to work on my linux skills. I know Ubuntu is easier, but i would like to learn Debian. I am trying to install Nextcloud on Debian. I already have a nextcloud installation running on Ubuntu.I am trying to install Nextcloud on Debian 10.4.I am using this HowTo:My first problem was that:curl -fsSL https://nginx.org/keys/nginx_signing.key | sudo apt-key add -Didn’t work. So i removed “sudo” to solve that problem. Since i already used the sudo command in the beginning i figured that was probably the problem.Now my problem is that:Service nginx restart is not working.Error: service: command not foundCould someone tell me how to fix this?And question two: why isn’t this HowTo 100% working