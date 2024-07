DEAD - WD Black SN850X 4TB - $237 for Prime Members - delivery 4/3-4/5

Don't get me wrong, the sn850X is a good drive. But in terms of overall well rounded performance, the 990 pro seems to be one of the best drives in the majority of categories. While other drives are hit or miss, excel in one, fall behind in another. Here's a few images from StorageReview, which has separate consumer and enterprise drive reviews. Pretty much the main reason I went with the 990 Pro 2TB and canceled my 850X 4tb I had on order a few months back when it was on sale for just over $200. Once again, the 850X is not a bad drive, but it's random read/write performance leaves a bit to be desired...Sequential most drives are similar, but as my OS drive, went with the stronger candidate in random performance with lower latency. Especially considering I run a lot of github python applications that have a boatload of small files being pulled. But to each his own...For a game drive, probably wouldn't make much of a difference at all.In terms of samsung though, yea, they def have screwed the pooch in terms of firmware....But seems to have stabled out. I won't hold that against them for years of stellar SSD's....Unlike Seagate, who continually screws the pooch in terms of hard drive reliability =P. Won't touch those even with any of your wallets, my data too valuable to me to lose.Full samsung review if you want the link....Wish they would of reviewed the 4tb of the SN850x...But alas they only did the 2tb. But expect there not to be much difference, just like the 2tb > 4tb 990.