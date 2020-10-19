[DEAD] Ryzen 3600X $209.09 amazon

3600X $209.09 on amazon.
Just $40 off, but still a decent deal.
Roughly Ryzen 3700 equivalentDo we know the actual performance of the new consoles? Otherwise just comparing core count is meaningless.
Close but slower. Speed is capped at 3.5GHz on the ps5 and 3.66GHz on the xbox. A 3700 will boost faster than either of them by a good bit.Roughly Ryzen 3700 equivalent
3.8 on Xbox series X. 3.66 at full tilt with SMT.Close but slower. Speed is capped at 3.5GHz on the ps5 and 3.66GHz on the xbox. A 3700 will boost faster than either of them by a good bit.
I would not be concerned by "only" having 6c/12t for gaming. There has been talk of 4c/4t not being enough for about 5 years and it is only very recently that it became a legitimate issue in some games.
What is more likely to happen is that DDR4 will become problematic before the lack of core count... and based on previous memory transitions it will be a couple years before DDR5 rigs are noticeably quicker than DDR4 based ones.
So, in conclusion I would not buy any DDR4 based system and plan to do high end gaming on it for 5+ years. Odds are you'll be upgrading to something with DDR5 before that. DDR5 is supposed to arrive in 2021 on the desktop.
Same im aiming for a 3700x for around $200. Heres to hoping for some black friday sales.
Yeah, no. Even if developers were that good at implementing multithreading, corporations who make games want to sell those games. They are not going to cater to the top few percent of the market. It is going to be quite a while before having 8 or more physical cores becomes essential. The latest Steam Hardware survey backs this up. Only about 10% of gamers have 8 or more cores. For most of 2020, the top selling CPU at Amazon was an R5. That's going to be the gold standard when we move past 4 cores.Games will jump massively in requirements in the next one to two years is my suspicion.
Huh? If memory speed doesn't matter, why don't we all run DDR4-2400?You’re wrong on the RAM being an issue too I suspect. When has that ever been an issue? You can still use DDR3 on a old x58 or x79 and equivalent Xeon system for modern gaming with a minimal hit. Tech City Yes regularly runs benchmarks showing the old generation Xeons and original i7 first gen hardware still holding its own with modern graphics cards.