[DEAD] Ryzen 3600X $209.09 amazon

A

Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
10,420
Not

Updating your PC with a six core Ryzen at a time gaming consoles are coming out with 8 core Ryzen isn’t a good move (if gaming focused). Also not when the 5xxx series AMD are right around the corner and talking about a big IPC and core MHz increase.

For a general purpose PC this is a nice chip..., but I’d hold off if you are an enthusiast.
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
4,732
Archaea Eh, when you don't have $300-400 (3700x/5600) for the next level up, and you're coming from a 1600, I'd say it's a good deal. It's not a downgrade at least.
 
D

doublejack

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 13, 2015
Messages
473
Archaea said:
Roughly Ryzen 3700 equivalent
Close but slower. Speed is capped at 3.5GHz on the ps5 and 3.66GHz on the xbox. A 3700 will boost faster than either of them by a good bit.

I would not be concerned by "only" having 6c/12t for gaming. There has been talk of 4c/4t not being enough for about 5 years and it is only very recently that it became a legitimate issue in some games.

What is more likely to happen is that DDR4 will become problematic before the lack of core count... and based on previous memory transitions it will be a couple years before DDR5 rigs are noticeably quicker than DDR4 based ones.

So, in conclusion I would not buy any DDR4 based system and plan to do high end gaming on it for 5+ years. Odds are you'll be upgrading to something with DDR5 before that. DDR5 is supposed to arrive in 2021 on the desktop.
 
A

Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
10,420
doublejack said:
Close but slower. Speed is capped at 3.5GHz on the ps5 and 3.66GHz on the xbox. A 3700 will boost faster than either of them by a good bit.

I would not be concerned by "only" having 6c/12t for gaming. There has been talk of 4c/4t not being enough for about 5 years and it is only very recently that it became a legitimate issue in some games.

What is more likely to happen is that DDR4 will become problematic before the lack of core count... and based on previous memory transitions it will be a couple years before DDR5 rigs are noticeably quicker than DDR4 based ones.

So, in conclusion I would not buy any DDR4 based system and plan to do high end gaming on it for 5+ years. Odds are you'll be upgrading to something with DDR5 before that. DDR5 is supposed to arrive in 2021 on the desktop.
3.8 on Xbox series X. 3.66 at full tilt with SMT.
And game development cycles follow console hardware. Why in blazes would you buy less hardware than a console as a gaming enthusiast - especially when the console hardware is now nearly identical to the PC hardware? Next gen Triple A titles will begin to use it all. So unless you want to turn settings down you should have at least the core/thread count that BOTH consoles have this go round. Games will jump massively in requirements in the next one to two years is my suspicion.
You’re wrong on the RAM being an issue too I suspect. When has that ever been an issue? You can still use DDR3 on a old x58 or x79 and equivalent Xeon system for modern gaming with a minimal hit. Tech City Yes regularly runs benchmarks showing the old generation Xeons and original i7 first gen hardware still holding its own with modern graphics cards.
 
J

Jinto

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 10, 2006
Messages
1,693
For those on a tight budget, it makes more sense to wait a month. There will be a lot of people selling their Zen 2. Even now you can find 3700x for around $230 used.
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
4,732
I've always had to turn down settings, so it doesn't really bother me.

I agree, though, if you find a 3700/x for $230 or less, or can wait, you should.
 
R

Randall Stephens

Gawd
Joined
Mar 3, 2017
Messages
594
mpineda1110 said:
Same im aiming for a 3700x for around $200. Heres to hoping for some black friday sales.
wonder if it will happen. They are raising the price of the new stuff so they may not feel like they have to discount the old. Feels like the summer was the right time to get a good discount
 
D

doublejack

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 13, 2015
Messages
473
Archaea said:
Games will jump massively in requirements in the next one to two years is my suspicion.
Yeah, no. Even if developers were that good at implementing multithreading, corporations who make games want to sell those games. They are not going to cater to the top few percent of the market. It is going to be quite a while before having 8 or more physical cores becomes essential. The latest Steam Hardware survey backs this up. Only about 10% of gamers have 8 or more cores. For most of 2020, the top selling CPU at Amazon was an R5. That's going to be the gold standard when we move past 4 cores.

Archaea said:
You’re wrong on the RAM being an issue too I suspect. When has that ever been an issue? You can still use DDR3 on a old x58 or x79 and equivalent Xeon system for modern gaming with a minimal hit. Tech City Yes regularly runs benchmarks showing the old generation Xeons and original i7 first gen hardware still holding its own with modern graphics cards.
Huh? If memory speed doesn't matter, why don't we all run DDR4-2400?

It's not true. Speed matters. There is a performance hit for old systems running DDR3, even fast DDR3, compared to modern DDR4 rigs. It isn't a massive game breaking situation in many cases, but that's mostly because games are more GPU bound. There is still a big performance hit, though. That's what I'm talking about. You don't think a 2600k bottlenecks a 2080Ti? It definitely does. Any DDR3 rig will.


When DDR5-8400 is a thing people are going to want DDR5 for performance. Also, are you aware that the PS5 will have 16GB of GDDR6 for system use? Why is it important to keep pace with the physical number of cores for consoles, but not worry about their memory performance, too?

I just don't get the concept of spending money on a "future proof" CPU based on a DDR4 platform that isn't faster for gaming now (3600 = 3700x) and probably won't be faster at gaming in the future, either. It doesn't make sense. If gaming is the primary use, I'm going for value. The time to splurge will be after the transition to DDR5 IMO. That's when there's a reasonable chance of getting 5 or 6 years of adequate performance out of a rig.

People who are hung up on having an 8 core because reasons and just want to play games are not being practical. But hey, it is your money. Spend it as you see fit. May as well get 32GB of ram to go with it, too. Just in case.

I'm off to microcenter here shortly. Picked up another 3600 for $180 and an Asus B350-Plus for the princely sum of $30. That'll be the foundation of my wife's gaming rig for the next few years. I got 16GB of oloy DDR4-3600 for $55 shipped from the egg. I cannot believe how cheap that is for a fast gaming rig.
 

