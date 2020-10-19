[DEAD] Ryzen 3600X $209.09 amazon

Close but slower. Speed is capped at 3.5GHz on the ps5 and 3.66GHz on the xbox. A 3700 will boost faster than either of them by a good bit.



I would not be concerned by "only" having 6c/12t for gaming. There has been talk of 4c/4t not being enough for about 5 years and it is only very recently that it became a legitimate issue in some games.



What is more likely to happen is that DDR4 will become problematic before the lack of core count... and based on previous memory transitions it will be a couple years before DDR5 rigs are noticeably quicker than DDR4 based ones.



So, in conclusion I would not buy any DDR4 based system and plan to do high end gaming on it for 5+ years. Odds are you'll be upgrading to something with DDR5 before that. DDR5 is supposed to arrive in 2021 on the desktop.