[DEAD] Ryzen 3600X $209.09 amazon

Games will jump massively in requirements in the next one to two years is my suspicion.

You're wrong on the RAM being an issue too I suspect. When has that ever been an issue? You can still use DDR3 on a old x58 or x79 and equivalent Xeon system for modern gaming with a minimal hit. Tech City Yes regularly runs benchmarks showing the old generation Xeons and original i7 first gen hardware still holding its own with modern graphics cards.

Yeah, no. Even if developers were that good at implementing multithreading, corporations who make games want to sell those games. They are not going to cater to the top few percent of the market. It is going to be quite a while before having 8 or more physical cores becomes essential. The latest Steam Hardware survey backs this up. Only about 10% of gamers have 8 or more cores. For most of 2020, the top selling CPU at Amazon was an R5. That's going to be the gold standard when we move past 4 cores.Huh? If memory speed doesn't matter, why don't we all run DDR4-2400?It's not true. Speed matters. There is a performance hit for old systems running DDR3, even fast DDR3, compared to modern DDR4 rigs. It isn't a massive game breaking situation in many cases, but that's mostly because games are more GPU bound. There is still a big performance hit, though. That's what I'm talking about. You don't think a 2600k bottlenecks a 2080Ti? It definitely does. Any DDR3 rig will.When DDR5-8400 is a thing people are going to want DDR5 for performance. Also, are you aware that the PS5 will have 16GB of GDDR6 for system use? Why is it important to keep pace with the physical number of cores for consoles, but not worry about their memory performance, too?I just don't get the concept of spending money on a "future proof" CPU based on a DDR4 platform that isn't faster for gaming now (3600 = 3700x) and probably won't be faster at gaming in the future, either. It doesn't make sense. If gaming is the primary use, I'm going for value. The time to splurge will be after the transition to DDR5 IMO. That's when there's a reasonable chance of getting 5 or 6 years of adequate performance out of a rig.People who are hung up on having an 8 core because reasons and just want to play games are not being practical. But hey, it is your money. Spend it as you see fit. May as well get 32GB of ram to go with it, too. Just in case.I'm off to microcenter here shortly. Picked up another 3600 for $180 and an Asus B350-Plus for the princely sum of $30. That'll be the foundation of my wife's gaming rig for the next few years. I got 16GB of oloy DDR4-3600 for $55 shipped from the egg. I cannot believe how cheap that is for a fast gaming rig.