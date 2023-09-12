I purchased a Seasonic Titanium Prime 80+ 850w PSU about 7 years ago but the planned build never happened.

Tried putting a build together recently and decided to use this PSU, however I couldn't get the PC to boot. I've done all the usual checks, all connections are fine, everything is grounded, mobo cmos battery and fuse in the PSU plug both replaced.



When I switched the PC on there is a single click, the PC seems to receive power momentarily, the LED for CPU fail flashes then it dies, all this takes place in about a second. I decided to buy one of those PSU testers from Amazon and removed the PSU from the case, took out all the cables except the 24 pin and 4/4 pin CPU cable, and tried it again connected to the tester.



Exactly the same result, a single click, the tester screen lights up for a second although it displays no data and then instantly dies.



I would appreciate any suggestions for further testing or potential fixes as I really don't want to buy another unless absolutely necessarry. Sadly I removed it from the packaging years ago when I was about to put the aborted build together, it got stored away as I moved house soon after and the packaging got lost so I don't think it'll be easy to arrange for a replacement or refund, even if any warranty is still active.