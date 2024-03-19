[Dead] Newegg ZIP Pay 16% off Several Items (7900XTX for $789)

FRZ said:
Newegg has promotion going on with zip pay.

Enter promo code ZIPHOOPS in cart

Max discount is $120 but this Powercolor 7900XTX can be had for $789

https://www.newegg.com/powercolor-r...g-l-oc/p/N82E16814131808?item=N82E16814131808

Or this PNY 4070 Ti Super for $669

https://www.newegg.com/pny-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-vcg4070s12tfxxpb1-o/p/N82E16814133865

Looks like there is a $6 fee now to use zip pay as well.

Deal originally found on SD
Wow, that worked too and it was letting me pay with my CC.
 
I received the PNY 4070ti Super. Free shipping, two days. Replacing a 980ti. I was going back and forth between the 70ti Super and the 80 Super. This deal made the decision for me. Its close to what I paid for the 980ti when it came out.
 
