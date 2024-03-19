[Dead] Newegg ZIP Pay 16% off Several Items (7900XTX for $789)

Newegg has promotion going on with zip pay.
Enter promo code ZIPHOOPS in cart
Max discount is $120 but this Powercolor 7900XTX can be had for $789
https://www.newegg.com/powercolor-r...g-l-oc/p/N82E16814131808?item=N82E16814131808
Or this PNY 4070 Ti Super for $669
https://www.newegg.com/pny-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-vcg4070s12tfxxpb1-o/p/N82E16814133865
Looks like there is a $6 fee now to use zip pay as well.
Deal originally found on SD
Enter promo code ZIPHOOPS in cart
Max discount is $120 but this Powercolor 7900XTX can be had for $789
https://www.newegg.com/powercolor-r...g-l-oc/p/N82E16814131808?item=N82E16814131808
Or this PNY 4070 Ti Super for $669
https://www.newegg.com/pny-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-vcg4070s12tfxxpb1-o/p/N82E16814133865
Looks like there is a $6 fee now to use zip pay as well.
Deal originally found on SD
Last edited: