I've been running the rig in my sig for the last 8 years or so with basically no issues.



Came home last week to my PC off and not booting from the power switch on the case.



Mobo has power. Lights are on, but no Q code on the Asus numbered indicator. Power switch on Mobo does nothing.



Cleared CMOS, unplugged ram/GPU/sata plugs, but still no boot. No beeps either.



Replaced PSU with new PSU, but still nothing. Tried different outlet, different AC power cord, but still no boot. Tried jumping with screwdriver on power pins, but no dice.



No lights on the board seem to indicate failure from what I can tell.



Asus board has a pulsing orange/yellow light beneath heatsink, but I think that's just decorative.



There is an audible high pitched whine that I don't recall hearing before. I'm aware coil whine can be normal, but this sound was definitely not there before.



All signs point to dead Mobo?



If so, what do? Not trying to spend a grand on new Mobo/CPU right now.



Rig:

Intel 6700k / Win10 Pro

Corsair H110i GT

Asus Z170 Deluxe / Corsair 850HXi

SS 950 Pro 512GB / SS 850 Pro 1TB / WD 4TB Black

Corsair Vengeance 16GB DDR4 3000

EVGA 980Ti Hybrid / Dell U3011

Altec Lansing FX6021 / Sennheiser HD595

Corsair K70 RGB / Razer Deathadder / Corsair Obsidian 550D