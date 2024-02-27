[Dead] i7-12700k - $174

Until the cpu sold out, Newegg would apply an $86 discount to the cpu once another part was added to the cart. I priced it with an Asrock Z690 PG riptide by manually adding both to the cart and it was $284, with the -$86 combo savings explicitly applied to the cpu. My co-worker bought that exact combo for the same price. Not sure if this is normal behavior for Newegg combos, or if this was a one-off.
 
Ah you know, I was wrong! Looks like they finally made it so you CAN simply add to cart. I just tested it with a 7800X3D. Sorry for pooping in you thread (n)
 
This is dead. 12700k sold by Newegg is gone. Also, you don't simply add them to your cart. You have to use their combo-up builder features, to get the discount. its confusing, because at any given time, they have 2 - 4 different ways to do that, which are not simply adding to cart.

Hahaha, you inspired the return of an old classic :D

1709116145749.png
 
