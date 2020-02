Oh yeah, this is definitely one of my favorite genres! DeadCells was recently on sale via HumbleStore for more than it was on Steam so I picked it up - it looks like a very promising Metroidvania type title, but I am intrerested to see how it develops.As others have said here, there are others in the genre that are particularly notable, including those already mentioned. I should mention that some of those I list will be more to the "Metroid/Metroidvania" style (ie in the style of Metroid titles and/or Castlevania: Symphony of the Night), but there are others that are others that branch out to other genres too. I will give Steam links, but note that keys may be cheaper on other sites like Humble, GreenManGaming, and plenty of others. I'll try to list those that have Linux support, but the vast majority are playable with WINE in a pinch and a few of them have unlisted/beta Linux clients.Hollow Knight - This one is really quite fantastic; I'm not even very far into it myself but it seems very well put together and is a classic Metroidvania with a unique animation style and story that focuses on anthropomorphic bugs; highly recommended and one of the newer offerings here. Native Linux support!Momodora IV: Reverie under the Moonlight - - This is on my list to play and is part of a long-running series of Japanese Metroidvanias.Cave Story+ (Plus) - - Originally a legendary freeware title from a Japanese developer, Cave Story+ updates graphics, mechanics and more. Lauded for not only its unique cast of characters and story but also for its deep mechanics (hint: Don't throw away your starting gun!) , secrets, and endings, CaveStory+ is one of the classics of the genre; though some would say it stretches the definition of the genre itself! Linux Support!La-Mulana - - Another Japanese developed title spawned from amateur freeware years ago, La-Mulana sets you up as an Indiana Jones-esq explorer heading into an ancient ruin! With difficulty levels and complexity far beyond most metroidvanias, it offers a Dark Souls level of challenge both in terms of platforming and the cerebral aspects of the adventure/puzzle game and like CaveStory some would consider it a little outside the genre. If you have the fortitude though, it is known to be highly recommended! Linux support!!Shadow Complex: Remastered - - : Originally on Xbox360, ShadowComplex was recently updated with new graphics. With a story from Orson Scott Card (I think?) about a near-future society, the player stumbles into a conspiracy and has to rescue their significant other. Especially notable for the way that you gain items/abilities including some really neat ones later on, going from starting out in a basic mountain climbing harness and flashlight to eventually wearing a fully powered up tactical super-suit!Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition - - Like playing inside a Studio Ghibli / Miyazaki film, this title offers some feeels as well as great gameplay. Be sure to pick up the definitive edition version!Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition - - A truly fantastic Metroidvania with a unique story and art style that is heavily influenced by both modern and traditional (Aztec, Mayan) Mexican / Latinx elements. It is even playable completely CO-OP but alas, it is local co-op; still a great title to play through with a friend or significant other! Combat mechanics are quite advanced as well and there is some pretty advanced platforming necessary especially if you're going for the secret items necessary to get the "Best Ending". Note that the "Super Turbo Championship Edition" is the best version of this title; do NOT buy the "Gold" version which is older and has less content! Linux support, but its an unofficial build.STRIDER - - Some may remember the old school Capcom side scrolling arcade title Strider (and its Sega Genesis port), but there was also an expanded NES version which was similar to Metroid, its contemporary at the time. This game is not a remake of the NES title but a whole new game starring the titular cyber-ninja and its a great Metroidvania with fast paced combat and great boss battles!Axiom Verge - - Obviously a homage to Metroid titles, Axiom Verge is a well crafted adventure; I've not finished it yet myself but its certainly on my backlog and from the small amount I've played so far it looks and feels great ! Linux support!Owlboy - - With charming pixel graphics, a comprehensive story, and with flight as a built in "starter" mechanic, the recently released Owlboy is a unique title with a lot to offer. Linux support!Dust: An Elysian Tale - http://store.steampowered.com/app/236090/Dust_An_Elysian_Tail/ - This beautifully animated title is lauded for its story and gameplay alike! Another on my list to play. Linux support!Valdis Story: Abyssal City - http://store.steampowered.com/app/252030/Valdis_Story_Abyssal_City/ - Another animated title with some significant RPG elements and the possibility for multiple characters, this is a well regarded title in the genre! Also on my list.HeadLander - http://store.steampowered.com/app/340000/Headlander/ - Developed in partnership with AdultSwim Games and DoubleFine Productions, HeadLander is a Metroidvania with a "70's retrofuturistic" aesthetic and a unique feature in that your character is literally a head in a jar, able to take over a variety of robot bodies and whatnot in order to progressApotheon - http://store.steampowered.com/app/208750/Apotheon/ - If you enjoy Greek mythology you're in for a treat! Apotheon is set in ancient Greece and in fact its graphics are reminiscent of those painted on classic Grecian pottery and whatnot. Advanced combat mechanics add to the experience as well, recommended indeed! Linux Support!Salt And Sanctuary - http://store.steampowered.com/app/283640/Salt_and_Sanctuary/ - Though designed more as a 2D Dark Souls, Salt and Sanctuary has many Metroidvania elements as well; some would argue if it is more of a "Souls-like" but there is a lot of cross over. Enjoyable to play however and quite deep. Linux support!UnEpic - http://store.steampowered.com/app/233980/UnEpic/ - Highly, highly recommended! UnEpic stretches the definition similar to CaveStory and LaMulana, but it is certainly Metroidvania inspired. The tale of a regular guy who, while taking a bathroom break after playing D&D with his friends, ends up in a mysterious castle and things only get stranger from there. Lots of RPG elements in this one, though there is a lot of Metroidvania style progression where you need the right ability to make it into a room you saw earlier etc. Multiplayer is possible and in-depth mechanics apply, along with a unique story with multiple endings. Lots to enjoy here. Linux support!Ghost 1.0 - http://store.steampowered.com/app/463270/Ghost_10/ - From the developer of UnEpic comes a sci-fi title with more of a classic Metroidvania feel! No multiplayer this time and much more traditional Metroidvania play, but definitely worthwhile. Linux support has been announced by the dev, but will come after most of the game's content expansions arrive.Shantae: Risky's Revenge Director's Cut - http://store.steampowered.com/app/277890/Shantae_Riskys_Revenge__Directors_Cut/ - The first in the Shantae series on PC, stars a half-genie out to save her town! The game and its sequels are highly rated metroidvanias; I'd say start with this one! Sequels include "Shantae and the Pirate's Curse" and "Shantae: Half Genie Hero" ; I'm told its best to play in sequence for greatest story enjoyment.Castle In the Darkness - http://store.steampowered.com/app/262960/Castle_In_The_Darkness/ - NES inspired, this metroidvania is tuned to be difficult in both platforming and combat, with some RPG features as well. Worth a look!Odallus: The Dark Call - http://store.steampowered.com/app/319480/Odallus_The_Dark_Call/ - Another NES inspired title, this one leans heavily on the Castlevania side of "Metroidvania" , with a gothic world to explore.I could actually go on a bit longer, but that ought to get you started! If anyone has any questions feel free to ask - I've always liked these titles. Enjoy!Edit: I wonder why some of these converted to Steam pictoral links and others didn't, when I was using the same format for each? Is there a way to keep it from doing so if one doesn't wish that formatting?