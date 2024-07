Mr. Bluntman said: A dual v-cache part is something I would love to see. That way I don't have to worry about which CCD a thread gets assigned to because they all have access to v-cache. I'm happy with my 5900X as is, but I'd be lying if I said the extra performance of even current gen parts wasn't alluring to me. Click to expand...

Tsumi said: I'm not sure you won't run into problems with a dual CCD with v-cache design either. Latency between the CCDs has been a problem since the 5900X. More cores on the same CCD will give more consistent performance than multiple CCDs.

The primary use for V-Cache, is gaming.AMD protoypted and tested a dual V-Cache 5950x. And their overall determination is that its too expensive and involved of a manufacturing process, to offer that product to gamers.You have scheduling options via chipset drivers and gamebar, a bios switch for prioritizing cache. For automatic, plug-and-play use.If that stuff doesn't work well for you in the games you like: you can also disable the non-vcache CCD and effectively have a slightly faster 7800X3D, with no scheduling issues/stutter/etc. I think that's plenty of options, really. And these chips are already expensive enough.I have a 7800X3D------because I got it for a great $320 deal, price matched with best buy. (But BB processed the order as $400 and later credited me back $80. I got 12% cashback on the $400, via retailmenot. So that's $272 for my final price). I already had a 13600KF system, which I was more than happy with. And I had gotten a deal on that CPU, as well. I don't have a 4090 or 4080. I don't need this CPU to get the most out of my GPU. But....I got this CPU for the price of a slower one. And then sold the slower one.Point is, you can keep dumping money into your gaming machine I guess. But, how many frames do you need? And do you have a top end GPU to pair with it? The 12 and 16 core X3D are meant for people who do multi-core work and play games with absolute top level performance, on the same system. Its an option. A dual Vcache design would be a large additional expense-----so that an errant game thread doesn't get scheduled to the wrong core. Or you can just-----turn off the wrong cores. Or you can buy a regular Zen chip if you don't need top level game performance.There are very few other apps where V-Cache makes as much a difference. and there are doubly few where lots of threads AND V-Cache are important. So, its not worth it for them to offer a dual V-Cache chip. And even if they did, I wouldn't recommend anyone buy them at the price they would undoubtedly be offered for. They wouldn't even be worth it for a top end gamer with a 4090 and a real need for every frame. The existing products have that covered.For gaming, whatever latency there might be with the 7900x and 7950x, is a non-issue. At worst, they end up a handful of frames behind a 7700x. Majority of the time, they are on par or actually faster.I have only seen one relatively larger problem secenario for dual CCD in gaming, which is maybe easily repeatable. and I'm not sure the channel I see it shown on, is great for data on that.