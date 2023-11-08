[dead] 438.99 - MAXSUN Geforce RTX 4070 Ti iCraft LE OC 12GB - Amazon

modi123
Supreme [H]ardness
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BTNSS6GG
Normal price: 999.99
Discount: 56%
Cost of your dignity to having a fantasy waifu themed 4070TI for half the usual - priceless
Shipping indicates 12 to 22 days for me so definitely on a slow boat from somewhere.
--- edit ---
After being up for 30 minutes the sale reverted back to normal price.
Last edited: