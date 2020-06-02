<DEAD> 1TB HP EX950 M.2 NVME $125 @ Newegg

** SOLD OUT - Newegg no longer the seller, price no longer $125 **

Shipped and sold by Newegg. SMI2262EN controller - a good performer. Reasonable price for a quality SSD. Would like to point out before someone posts 'not hot, I can get xxxx ssd cheaper' that this is not shitty QLC or DRAMless which of course ARE cheaper, at the expense of durability and performance.

https://www.newegg.com/hp-ex950-1tb...e=ex950-_-20-326-041-_-Product&quicklink=true

No, it isnt a $100 E12 but these days this seems like a decent deal.
 
DTN107 said:
I have the EX920 which is pretty solid.

Just to note, The EX920 and EX950 are double-sided nvme drives.
Just curious, is there any real difference in performance because of this? Or is knowing of the dual side memory because of space issues?
 
Eshelmen said:
Just curious, is there any real difference in performance because of this? Or is knowing of the dual side memory because of space issues?
Can be a space issue for the ultra-thin laptops. For desktops, hardly ever.

If anyone plans on putting an aftermarket heatsinks, they just need to be mindful if the heatsink they are buying can fit a double-sided. For example, EK m.2 heatsink can only fit single sided.
 
Ceph92 said:
Hold on a second. How is the Samsung 860 faster than the 970? Something's really wrong here.
Game load times are practically meaningless in the real world.
That graph illustrates, to me, margin of error between the two and I wouldn't discount the entire review based upon one graph.
 
