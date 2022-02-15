DDR5 Overlocking / Safe Voltage?

Im rookie when it comes to memory overclocking, just looking into expanding my knowledge a little.I got G.Skill 6000 CL36 1.3v memory. Ive played around with latency and it doesn't like it at all, best ive managed to do is increase from 6000 to 6200 with bump of 1.43v to keep it stable Memtest86 in bios.Now i can boot up and run bench mark with 6400 but it's not stable. I've read people pushing over 1.6v into DDR5, my Asus board ( Z690-i Strix ) goes up to 1.43 before i need to enable higher voltage unlock.