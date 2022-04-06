DDR3 Single Rank & Dual Rank Modules (P8P67 Pro)

I'm running an older system on a P8P67 Pro. Originally when I built this system I only had one 8GB set of ram modules. Several years later I bought another set used, same model number. F3-12800CL11-4GBXL.

Fast forward to today I just realized that even though the two sets are the same model numbers, one set is single rank and the other is dual. One set runs 2133 at 1.5v and the other runs 2133 at 1.6v

I have been running my system at 2133 for about a year, no issues but it's running at 1.6v. I assume there shouldn't be an issue running the 1.5v (dual rank) set at 1.6v?

Also does it matter which slots the single and dual rank modules go in? Currently Slots 1 & 3 have the single rank modules. Slots 2 & 4 have the dual rank modules.