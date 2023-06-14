DDR2 e vs p vs r designations?

I have an ACARD ANS-9010BA SATA 2 DDR2 RAM drive I want to use for older systems.
The manual says that it will not work with registered RAM.
There are 3 different designations that I would like clarification on, but only if you know 100% for sure what the designations stand for.
For example:
5300e (ECC)
5300r (Registered) - is this also ECC ?
5300p is this the same as e or is it ECC Registered or something else? Not been able to find a definite answer on this.
All the p designated sticks I am seeing have the same type of chip that registered chips have but some places list as regular ECC.
Also, would it hurt anything if I tried p designated memory in something that only supports regular ECC or would it just not work if it isn't compatible?
