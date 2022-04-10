DDR 4 specs

theoldwizard1

Building new PC with an ASUS B550M motherboard and AMD 5700G APU, no graphics card. I know these things like fast memory so I will likely use DDR4 3200 memory. At one time I knew what those timing numbers meant, but those brain cells have left the building. I know smaller is better.

I am NOT looking for a tutorial, just which of the four numbers is most important.

If you want to brag on your favorite brand, go ahead. Any benefit going to 3600 or higher on that mobo/CPU combo ?
 
