DD-WRT or Tomato for Netgear WNDR 4500 V2 ?

I replaced this router with a Netgear Nighthawk so now I want to use it as a wireless bridge. The standard Netgear software for this router has only WPA security, which is weak, so I want to use DD-WRT or Tomato. Which is better for my purpose? I'm not interested in DD-WRT for my main router, just as a bridge. I have no experience with either. I'm looking for a "set it and forget it" setup, something the opposite of the constant important updates like Windows 10.



I used to use a D-Link DAP 1522 as a wireless bridge, but it failed due to age. The sole purpose of the wireless bridge is to make an old HP laser printer available as a network device, instead of being being shared on a desktop system that is not always on.



Thanks.