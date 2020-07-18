DC drives & dampening mounts - OK?

I have some DC drives I'm putting into a home storage server (mix of Exos x16 and WD HC530). The chassis I'm using uses trays with rubber grommets for drive isolation. I am perfectly fine using them, however I was not certain whether modern datacenter drives are happy with dampened mounts. My main concern was the use of grommets giving rise to resonances the drive would be better not seeing. It's possible this concern is non-existent or the effect is in the noise of what these drives can handle. Hoping an expert in the use of these drives @ scale can comment.



(My application is small, about 10 drives total.)