DC drives & dampening mounts - OK?

S

sphinx99

Gawd
Joined
Dec 23, 2006
Messages
953
I have some DC drives I'm putting into a home storage server (mix of Exos x16 and WD HC530). The chassis I'm using uses trays with rubber grommets for drive isolation. I am perfectly fine using them, however I was not certain whether modern datacenter drives are happy with dampened mounts. My main concern was the use of grommets giving rise to resonances the drive would be better not seeing. It's possible this concern is non-existent or the effect is in the noise of what these drives can handle. Hoping an expert in the use of these drives @ scale can comment.

(My application is small, about 10 drives total.)
 
M

mwroobel

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
5,053
Many data center drives, including the Exos have rotational vibration sensors to tune the movement and performance of the drives heads based upon the drives own vibration and the vibrations of its enclosure. You should have no issues unless you have an exceptionally intolerant environment where the drive is unable to properly accommodate the external influences and performance degrades because of it.
 
honegod

honegod

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 31, 2000
Messages
7,247
I similarly wonder about rubber mounting my DC HC530 drives, my concern is that the head might need to be solidly mounted to accuratly accelerate and slow into position, the rubber flex could throw off the torque curve and add thrashing to find the right spot since the arm doesn't move the way it should because the case is absorbing some of the motor energy.

right now I have 4 drives (identical 14TB) each mounted on 4 rubber isolators used by drones to damp something that I forget atm.

could I be losing R & W speed because of inaccurate head positioning ?
 
M

mwroobel

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
5,053
honegod said:
I similarly wonder about rubber mounting my DC HC530 drives, my concern is that the head might need to be solidly mounted to accuratly accelerate and slow into position, the rubber flex could throw off the torque curve and add thrashing to find the right spot since the arm doesn't move the way it should because the case is absorbing some of the motor energy.

right now I have 4 drives (identical 14TB) each mounted on 4 rubber isolators used by drones to damp something that I forget atm.

could I be losing R & W speed because of inaccurate head positioning ?
Click to expand...
Unless you have a situation where you have significant external stress or sympathetic vibration from case to drive you should be ok with any data center drive IMHO.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top