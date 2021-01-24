DC Collector

ChristianVirtual
Sometimes I just want a quick review on what's going on on my BOINC and FAH client(s). For FAH I have my iOS toys; but BOINC I have nothing mobile or on the desktop for BOINC only single-client view in many windows.
So I combined the learning of a new programming language (Go in this case) with writing a little local http server collecting the actual state of connected BOINC and FAH clients and show it in some simple web page.
In case you want to try: https://github.com/ChristianVirtual/cvDCollect
you need to prepare a clients.json file with your local connection information then run the Go app with
For BOINC (and send an UPDATE request of you press the button)
FAH even more simple for now
