DC Collector

go run github.com/ChristianVirtual/cvDCollect/

Sometimes I just want a quick review on what's going on on my BOINC and FAH client(s). For FAH I have my iOS toys; but BOINC I have nothing mobile or on the desktop for BOINC only single-client view in many windows.So I combined the learning of a new programming language (Go in this case) with writing a little local http server collecting the actual state of connected BOINC and FAH clients and show it in some simple web page.In case you want to try: https://github.com/ChristianVirtual/cvDCollect you need to prepare a clients.json file with your local connection information then run the Go app withFor BOINC (and send an UPDATE request of you press the button)FAH even more simple for now