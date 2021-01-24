DC Collector

ChristianVirtual

ChristianVirtual

[H]ard DCOTM x3
Joined
Feb 23, 2013
Messages
2,556
Sometimes I just want a quick review on what's going on on my BOINC and FAH client(s). For FAH I have my iOS toys; but BOINC I have nothing mobile or on the desktop for BOINC only single-client view in many windows.

So I combined the learning of a new programming language (Go in this case) with writing a little local http server collecting the actual state of connected BOINC and FAH clients and show it in some simple web page.

In case you want to try: https://github.com/ChristianVirtual/cvDCollect

you need to prepare a clients.json file with your local connection information then run the Go app with

go run github.com/ChristianVirtual/cvDCollect/


For BOINC (and send an UPDATE request of you press the button)
Screen Shot 2021-01-24 at 20.50.17.png

FAH even more simple for now
Screen Shot 2021-01-24 at 20.50.34.png
 
ChristianVirtual

ChristianVirtual

[H]ard DCOTM x3
Joined
Feb 23, 2013
Messages
2,556
And when a BOINC client don’t send finished results back I just need to press the button ...

DB59A29D-DEE6-4F4A-877A-E2FD97F63547.jpeg
ok, and normally there should be some config to make sure it’s uploaded timely but I guess I forgot that and didn’t updated my system
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top