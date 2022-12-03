Database Server on OneDrive and/or MS Teams

You can store an sqlite file on OneDrive, but if you plan to have multiple computers writing to that file, it's going to be a nightmare. Running sqlite on a conventional file share (NFS, smb, etc) with multiple writers can work, but only if file locking works properly, and you're limited to one writer at a time; it's probably still a bad idea if you want multiple writers.



If you just want to export a read only sqlite file, so some desktop application can use a reasonable data format for like a catalog or something, that would probably work.



For teams, I don't actually know what that product is, I thought it was just chat and calls, like a renamed Skype for Business? Did it takeover SharePoint, too?



Anyway, this is one of those things where if you begin at the begin, and tell us what you're trying to do big picture, we can give better advice.