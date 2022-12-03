Database Server on OneDrive and/or MS Teams

Hi everyone,
I wanted to ask the people who are more knowledgeable than me the following:
1. I understand that OneDrive is a file sharing service. But, is there a way to run a database server like SQL or store an sqlite file that can be accessed by mutliple people?
2. Is it possible to create a relational database in MS Teams and connect to it from a desktop app?
I know that behind teams and onedrive, Sharepoint and Azure, etc. are being used but i can't see atm how to do the above.
Thanks
