Data recovery that keep file structure/folders/file names?

I have a hard drive I somehow messed up the partition on but when I recover the data it's just in random file names. I'm trying to see if I can recover the original names with the original folders if possible.The original recovery took a couple days because it's about 4tb of data. I could throw the hard drive in my main system that is faster and possibly recover it with a windows tool? Or a different live distro? I used a command line tool in Linux (can't remember off the top of my head what it's called) and it pretty much recovered everything... but there are thousands of pictures and thousands of video files