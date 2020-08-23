Data at rest and unexpected power loss

Is data at rest at risk when ungraceful shutdown happens due to power loss with current consumer SSDs?



I remember it was an issue in the early days of SSDs, when unexpected power loss could corrupt data at rest. Then some companies wrote firmwares that could handle this, but since there are now many more manufacturers I'm interested, if now all modern SSD handle this? If not, which manufacturers do and which don't?



Note, that I'm talking only about power loss corruption that happens to data at rest, and not about data in flight which requires enterprise level of power loss protection.