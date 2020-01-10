Darkest Dungeon: Turn-based Gothic rogue-like dungeon crawler

Played this over the weekend.



It's definitely in Alpha state. Not all areas are available and it will randomly crash (for me at least) when selecting new members from the Stage Coach.



It is fun but the pacing needs to be sped up in my opinion. If a character gets stressed they end up shouting lines of terror and despair quite a bit and you cannot progress in a fight until they say their peace. This also ends up effecting the other members and they all start wailing in grueling fights and it just slows everything down.



Another gripe is rehabilitation of stressed members. You have to send the members to pray, drink, gamble, screw to recover but it isn't just a matter of sending them to the abbey or tavern and paying for the service. You must leave them there and then assemble another party and go back out on another expedition.



Other than those two issues I had a pretty good time with the game. It is pretty grueling at times and definitely nails the mood they were shooting for. I've seen a few updates come through over the weekend so the devs are working to correct known issues. Looking forward to continuing to shake the game out.

