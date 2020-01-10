Darkest Dungeon: Turn-based Gothic rogue-like dungeon crawler

Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by mtbush, Feb 18, 2014.

    mtbush

    Wow, this looks really awesome! Loving the hand-drawn art style, turn-based gameplay and assortment of characters.
    Here's a description from the Kickstarter page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1460250988/darkest-dungeon-by-red-hook-studios


    Uncompromising, unforgiving, and unconventional, we present a fresh take on the dungeon crawler that elevates the importance of sound tactics and a character's mental state over their gear.

    You will recruit, train, and lead a team of flawed heroes through twisted forests, forgotten warrens, ruined crypts and beyond. You'll battle not only unimaginable foes, but stress, famine, disease, and the ever-encroaching dark. Uncover strange mysteries, and pit the heroes against an array of fearsome monsters with an innovative strategic turn-based combat system.

    You will have to tend to characters&#8217; spirits as much as you do to their Hit Points. But in these grim situations, you'll find opportunities for true heroism!

    Darkest Dungeon is not a game where every hero wins the day with shiny armor and a smile. It is a game about hard trade-offs, nearly certain demise, and heroic reversals.

    Do you have what it takes to survive in the forgotten corners of the Darkest Dungeon?

    FEATURES:

    The Affliction System &#8211; heroes' personalities are paramount! Contend with paranoia, abusiveness, fear, irrationality, and a host of gameplay-meaningful quirks
    Striking hand-drawn gothic crowquill art style
    Innovative turn-based combat pits you against a host of diabolical monsters
    Classic CRPG and roguelike features, including meaningful permadeath, procedural dungeons, and incredible replay
    A distinctive game world featuring over a dozen unique playable character classes such as the Plague Doctor, the Highwayman, and even the Leper!
    Town meta-game &#8211; tend to your heroes wounds, both corporeal and cerebral
    Loot! Gold, jewels, heirlooms, and mystical trinkets. Not to mention upgradable armor, weapons, and consumable supplies.
    Things That Once Seen Can Never Be Unseen...


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    jbonez21

    I agree the art for this game is very cool, will keep an eye out for this game!
     
    lilbabycat

    EJR357

    This looks very interesting. I'm a big fan of Rogue-likes. I still play Linley's Dungeon Crawl (stone soup) & Tales of Maj'eyal.

    I like the psychological impact aspects they are including. I may look into backing this one.
     
    Syntaxx

    looks pretty awesome, thanks for the heads up
     
    402blownstroker

    I will have to keep an eye out for this as it looks pretty interesting.
     
    Cmustang87

    Thanks for this, I can get behind something like this.
     
    LeninGHOLA

    It does look nice. I haven't played a real roguelike since my 3 month ToME4 binge.
     
    EJR357

    MrAgmoore

    Cool art direction.
     
    big_aug

    Anyone been watching this on Twitch? Looks pretty damn great. I haven't been excited for a single player title in a while. The freaking narration is down right awesome all on its own. It's set for release on February 3rd.
     
    Mungojerrie

    How did this slip completely under my radar?
     
    Sovern

    This game looks really good, I'll be waiting for the full release though as the Feb 3rd is only an Alpha release. This a long with Pillars of Eternity looks like we'll finally have some RPG's that will break our balls and require the use of our brains.
     
    mtbush

    EJR357

    Played this over the weekend.

    It's definitely in Alpha state. Not all areas are available and it will randomly crash (for me at least) when selecting new members from the Stage Coach.

    It is fun but the pacing needs to be sped up in my opinion. If a character gets stressed they end up shouting lines of terror and despair quite a bit and you cannot progress in a fight until they say their peace. This also ends up effecting the other members and they all start wailing in grueling fights and it just slows everything down.

    Another gripe is rehabilitation of stressed members. You have to send the members to pray, drink, gamble, screw to recover but it isn't just a matter of sending them to the abbey or tavern and paying for the service. You must leave them there and then assemble another party and go back out on another expedition.

    Other than those two issues I had a pretty good time with the game. It is pretty grueling at times and definitely nails the mood they were shooting for. I've seen a few updates come through over the weekend so the devs are working to correct known issues. Looking forward to continuing to shake the game out.
     
    Mungojerrie

    Thanks for the update; I'll probably be holding off till it gets a bit more polished. I like how it sounds though!
     
    SRTie4k

    When you said Gothic I thought you meant Gothic, not gothic.
     
    EJR357

    This was fixed under options. There is a way to raise or lower "Bark" frequency. I had this set to 2 (highest) and reduced it back to zero and much less bitching and moaning from the members now. :D

    Played a bit more last night and have not encountered a crash. I believe they were focusing mostly on crash issues before moving on to other bugs/issues.
     
    Eradan

    Been on my radar since it hit Kickstarter. Have a boner for it the size of Cuba. Can't wait.
     
    skizzled

    Been watching a couple streams and the constant bitching of the characters seemed to be a bit much. Nice to know there's an option for that.

    Definitely thinking about picking this up.
     
    mtbush

    Wow, absolutely loving it so far. The narrative is awesome and the game is damn brutal, don't get attached to your heroes, because they WILL DEFINITELY DIE.
     
    Comixbooks

    This would be the perfect dungeon crawler except I would make it fixed background top view =)
     
    Comixbooks

    Crax

    I've found it pretty good so far, although a bit repetitive. I beat a couple of the first bosses last night and have 3 guys at level 3 and 2 more almost there. Had another at level 2 that would have leveled at the end of the mission, but she died with the necromancer boss at 3 hp's after two people missed.
     
    Ritorix

    I picked this up, what an awesome game. Just when you think things are going ok, BAM, someone dies.
     
    horrorshow

    I have to bump this game now that it's out of early access.

    Really, really cool stuff.

    *didn't buy in until full-release.

    Polished. The third Kickstarter success I can think of. Behind Pillars of Eternity and Grim Dawn....
     
    MrAgmoore

    Yippee38

    Yippee38

    I picked up the DLCs the other day on the sale, and both I and my wife got sucked back into this game. I can't stop. I don't know if I like either of the expansions. The game was already hard enough. The additional classes are good though. I might run one game with the expansion maps, and one with just the classes.
     
    Comixbooks

    jiminator

    Late to the party but... Anybody playing this? Its actually pretty awesome. I mean the stress... well it sucks... but that makes the beating all the more worthwhile. Lots of youtube videos. people are pretty passionate about it.
     
