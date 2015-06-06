Dark Souls 3 (and rumored remaster)

Blade-Runner
Why isn't everyone extremely excited for this??? The combat looks SO much quicker, very much like Bloodborne and man....that is going to be SO SO FUN. I cannot wait!
If it's anything like Bloodborne I will play the shit out of it for 2 weeks then quit on the 2nd to last boss.
From what I've read, only the combat speed will be like Bloodborne. The story, game mechanics etc will be like Dark Souls. Dark Souls games are FAR more rich in content/weapons/classes etc than blooodborne. Everyone I've spoken to said bloodborne is a stripped version of Dark Souls as far as content
Bloodborne just had a smoother and easier to use combat system. The story was better in my opinion and you didn't suffer having to start over because your build sucked or you ran out of enemies to farm.
Combined with the annoying level design in DS2, where you can´t swing your virtual hand without hitting an ambush and it actually starts to get tiresome half-way through the game. I didn´t get that same feeling from DS1, except in the poorly optimized Blighttown.
You can easily finish the dark souls games without a build. And you can also make enemies endlessly spawn as well (Ds2).
You can beat the games without even leveling up -- though it can be difficult.
If you only have one main weapon.. that's where you went wrong. Always carry at least 2 weapons and alternate between them as needed. A single weapon isn't optimal for all enemies. For example spears put you at a safer distance but are terrible vs. enemies with shields. Swords are good against fleshy targets but are terrible vs. armor. Maces are slow and have terrible reach but crush armor
How you guys are able to only do one playthrough on those games is beyond me. I've done I think 4 playthroughs in Dark Souls 2.
Too much effort for me. I get stuck on certain bosses where I can't do anything because my weapon has broken and I have nothing left to farm for souls. What do you do when you get to that point?
Uggh... How? I never played Dark Souls, but I would *NOT* want to play Bloodborne a second time. With all of the dying and retrying the same area 20,000 times, why subject myself to that a second time? Too much repetition! Not complaining btw. I love me some Bloodborne. But once is enough!
The Souls and BB games will teach you how to play...well the game. Learn the mechanics and take your time. If you are leveling up and getting new gear and still dying a lot then you are doing something wrong.
The game looks great BUT...I'm really concerned and how EVERYTHING has the same color scheme. It looks like Bloodborne. Demon Souls, Dark Souls and Dark Souls II were all such beautiful games. One of those reasons is because of the diversity of environment. Dark Souls I was so perfectly woven as one big area BUT the scenery was so different. Bloodborne wasn't like that and I don't like that direction they're going.
Dark Souls II kinda lost the perfectly woven big innerconnected world but that didn't bother me either because the areas were incredible. So different. I hope Dark Souls III get's some diversity because I won't enjoy the same environment time and time again.
Where's all the damn color??? It's all grays, oranges and reds!
The game looks great BUT...I'm really concerned and how EVERYTHING has the same color scheme.
none of the Souls games have been colorful...it's always dark...I wouldn't expect anything different with DS3...the only color comes from flames, lava etc...I would love to see them copy Lords of the Fallen as far as color palette
Umm what? There are a tonne of colorful places in Ds2.
maybe Shrine of Amana but I can't think of anywhere else...yes there's color in certain places but the brown/dark color scheme is still prevalent
