Dark Souls 3 (and rumored remaster)

You can beat Dark Souls 2 on normal (the non-DLC areas) using nothing but the mace from Majula and the Fire Longsword from the forest of the giants rather easily. You can also loot a magic mace from Huntman's copse which does massive damage to heavy armored foes (most of the bosses). I've taken characters that have the bare minimum strength to wield that mace and can 2-3 shot the heavy ironclad guys in Iron Keep. The broadsword available from the blacksmith is also a very solid weapon and can be used the entire game. Any upgrades over these are just gravy (or require advanced knowledge of the game).



If you only have one main weapon.. that's where you went wrong. Always carry at least 2 weapons and alternate between them as needed. A single weapon isn't optimal for all enemies. For example spears put you at a safer distance but are terrible vs. enemies with shields. Swords are good against fleshy targets but are terrible vs. armor. Maces are slow and have terrible reach but crush armor.



I hoping they keep durability as a meaningful mechanic in DS3 (though not as broken as it was on launch for DS2). Not being able to spam the same weapon over and over promotes varied gameplay.