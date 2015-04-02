dar124's FS post - New Items Added

D

dar124

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 21, 2012
Messages
1,955
All items, descriptions, pictures and prices are below. I am not looking for trades at this time. PM me with any questions.

I will ship to US addresses only.

I've done a lot of selling on eBay and here on the FS forums.

Heatware

I accept payments via PayPal darrinromanski@gmail.com and Venmo @darrinromanski




Laptops

2. HP EliteBook 820

$120 Shipped

This laptop is in excellent condition. It was a travel laptop that was barely used. The only real "issue" with it is some residue on the bottom from a couple of stickers. I will work on cleaning that a bit more prior to shipping it. The battery is in good condition. I've had it running unplugged while getting it ready the past couple of days and it holds a charge really well. I have also included screen shots from Crystal Disk (showing the SSD Health at 99%) and Battery Info View (showing the battery life at 100%)

It has an Intel i7 2.10GHz processor, 8GB of memory, a 500GB Samsung EVO 850 SSD and a fresh / activated install of W11 Pro. I have a power cord that will be shipped with the laptop.


PXL_20230927_193139697.jpg


PXL_20230927_193150340.jpg


PXL_20230927_193305514.jpg


PXL_20230927_193329752.jpg


PXL_20230927_193605099.jpg


PXL_20230927_195017160.jpg


PXL_20230927_195110879.jpg



3. Dell Latitude 7490

$150 Shipped

This laptop is in really good condition. It has some wear on the lid (seen in the pics below) from normal use. But other than that it's really clean. The laptop is in 100% working condition. The battery is in good condition. I've had it running unplugged while getting it ready the past couple of days and it holds a charge really well. I have also included screen shots from Crystal Disk (showing the SSD Health at 99%) and Battery Info View (showing the battery life at 78%).

It has an Intel i7 1.90GHz processor, 16GB of memory, a 512GB m.2 SATA SSD and a fresh / activated install of W11 Pro. I do not have a power cord for it, but any Dell 65w power cord will work with it.


PXL_20230907_190501895.jpg


PXL_20230907_190519780.jpg


PXL_20230907_190537787.jpg


PXL_20230907_190535225.jpg


PXL_20230907_190709080.jpg


PXL_20230907_191825211.jpg


PXL_20230907_191658418.jpg



4. Dell Latitude 7490

$150 Shipped

This laptop is in pretty good condition. It has some wear on the lid and on the palm rest (seen in the pics below) from normal use. But other than that it's really clean. The laptop is in 100% working condition. The battery is in good condition. I've had it running unplugged while getting it ready the past couple of days and it holds a charge really well. I have also included screen shots from Crystal Disk (showing the SSD Health at 90%) and Battery Info View (showing the battery life at 86%).

It has an Intel i7 1.90GHz processor, 16GB of memory, a 512GB m.2 SATA SSD and a fresh / activated install of W11 Pro. I do not have a power cord for it, but any Dell 65w power cord will work with it.


PXL_20221012_154421574.jpg


PXL_20221012_154431466.jpg


PXL_20221012_154713683.jpg


PXL_20221012_162736095.jpg


PXL_20230907_191044110.jpg


PXL_20230907_194510669.jpg


PXL_20230907_194411710.jpg




Misc

Cisco SG500-52P 52 Port Gigabit Stackable Managed Switch

$90 Shipped

This is a working switch that was pulled from production when we changed to another brand of switches. It is fully functional and has been factory reset. It comes with the ears to rack mount it and I have an extra power cord that I will send along with it.

PXL_20230830_195648387.jpg


PXL_20230830_195750562.jpg




APC Smart-UPS SMT1500 8-Outlet Uninterruptible Power Supply - No Battery

$120 Shipped

This UPS was pulled from a working office environment because of a bad battery. At that time, the battery was recycled and we upgraded our UPS to a rack mounted model. It is in great condition and is 100% functional.

It is a larger item and still pretty heavy even without the battery. I'm thinking a large part of the $120 is going to go to shipping, but I'm just hoping that someone can use this UPS.

UPS1.jpg


UPS2.jpg


UPS3.jpg




Dell Latitude 5285 / 5290 Travel Keyboard

$35 Shipped

I got rid of this tablet because of some screen issues. The keyboard is in great condition with minimal wear and is 100% functional.

s-l1600.jpg




Samsung mSATA SSD - 256GB

$20 Shipped

This mSATA drive was pulled from a laptop when I upgraded to a larger drive. The drive has been wiped.

PXL_20230308_191725120.jpg




Memory

$20 Shipped (per stick)

Kingston 8GB 1rx8 pc4-2400T

I have 2 of these 8GB sticks. They were pulled from working laptops before the laptops were recycled.

PXL_20220228_032407077.jpg




$20 Shipped (per stick)

Micron 8GB 2rx8 pc3l-12800s

I have 10 of these 8GB sticks. They were pulled from working laptops before the laptops were recycled.


PXL_20220303_200209112.jpg




$20 Shipped (per stick)

SK Hynix 8GB 2rx8 pcl3-12800s

I have 2 of these 8GB sticks. They were pulled from working laptops before the laptops were recycled.

PXL_20220302_163543914.jpg
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20220228_032659144.jpg
    PXL_20220228_032659144.jpg
    779.1 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20220821_205221961.jpg
    PXL_20220821_205221961.jpg
    485.6 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221112_193652625.jpg
    PXL_20221112_193652625.jpg
    450.5 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221112_193736404.jpg
    PXL_20221112_193736404.jpg
    552.6 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221112_194549048.jpg
    PXL_20221112_194549048.jpg
    600 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230308_191745369.jpg
    PXL_20230308_191745369.jpg
    679.7 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230511_233424661.jpg
    PXL_20230511_233424661.jpg
    311.3 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230916_145543700.jpg
    PXL_20230916_145543700.jpg
    1.1 MB · Views: 0
Last edited:
re: Microsoft Works Suite 2001 - Windows - STILL FACTORY SEALED 6 Discs

Man, that should be in a museum or a collector's collection somewhere :)

glws !
 
bonehead123 said:
re: Microsoft Works Suite 2001 - Windows - STILL FACTORY SEALED 6 Discs

Man, that should be in a museum or a collector's collection somewhere :)

glws !
Click to expand...


Ha Ha, yea I know. But figured I'd throw it out there. Who knows, someone somewhere could be looking for it!!! ;)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top