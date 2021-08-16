Dante's Inferno PS5

I never got really far in this game got just past the ropes part. Whatever engine they used for the game was spot on and hasn't aged.
 
"Dante's Inferno Gameplay Walkthrough PS3 Xbox 360 emulating the PS5 experience "

WAT?
 
Comixbooks said:
So is the game in the PS5 store no idea what is going on since I don't own one.
Did you really think that the PSN store was only accessible from the console?

https://store.playstation.com/en-us/search/dantes inferno

This is not a PS5 game, it's a clickbait Youtube title and description and you can tell immediately from looking at it that it's not a current gen game.

It looks like a decent game though, despite it seeming like a God of War clone. Might pick it up on Xbox at some point now since it's not on PSN.
 
