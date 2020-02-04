Damaged SIM card slot/tray

Nov 24, 2016
This is classic (big size) SIM card slot (no nano, no micro). I input the SIM card frame (adaptor?) without micro SIM card in the frame and the frame got stuck and the slot got apparently damaged when i removed the SIM rame with force, because, i have not used hack to remove it safely:

Result -> No SIM is detected (likely due to damage).
Now i disassembled the phone and see that the printed circuit from the bottom has no soldering. I think that the connectors inside tray are not just bend but instead broken and away.
I am wondering if anyone have experience repairing the SIM slot or disassembling it.

UPDATE: i have found video where the guy is replacing the SIM slot connectors by the ones from different (used) SIM tray:
i also found that local electronics store sells small electronics parts for the printed crircuit boards so i am likely going to buy SIM tray for like $1 and try soldering out the PINs and replace by new ones as seen on the video. Unless you have better idea than what is shown on the video.
 
