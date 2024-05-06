Daggerfall Unity - Original Elder Scrolls Daggerfall, completely overhauled in the Unity engine

atarumoroboshi18
Daggerfall Unity
An unbelievable full and complete remake of Daggerfall in the Unity engine. The best part of this is not just playing the game with all the amenities of a modern engine, but incredible mods that enhance ever aspect of the game from 3D animals to kicking to grappling hooks to beautiful graphical overhauls with the eventual replacement of all characters to full 3D.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHabStivWTE
