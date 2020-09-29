D-Wave’s 5,000-qubit quantum computing platform handles 1 million variables

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,586
"5,000+ qubits, 15-way qubit connectivity
If you’re confused by the “over 5,000 qubits” part, you’re not alone. More qubits typically means more potential for building commercial quantum applications. But D-Wave isn’t giving a specific qubit count for Advantage because the exact number varies between systems.
“Essentially, D-Wave is guaranteeing the availability of 5,000 qubits to Leap users using Advantage,” a D-Wave spokesperson told VentureBeat. “The actual specific number of qubits varies from chip to chip in each Advantage system. Some of the chips have significantly more than 5,000 qubits, and others are a bit closer to 5,000. But bottom line — anyone using Leap will have full access to at least 5,000 qubits.”"
https://venturebeat.com/2020/09/29/...um-computing-5000-qubits-1-million-variables/
If you’re confused by the “over 5,000 qubits” part, you’re not alone. More qubits typically means more potential for building commercial quantum applications. But D-Wave isn’t giving a specific qubit count for Advantage because the exact number varies between systems.
“Essentially, D-Wave is guaranteeing the availability of 5,000 qubits to Leap users using Advantage,” a D-Wave spokesperson told VentureBeat. “The actual specific number of qubits varies from chip to chip in each Advantage system. Some of the chips have significantly more than 5,000 qubits, and others are a bit closer to 5,000. But bottom line — anyone using Leap will have full access to at least 5,000 qubits.”"
https://venturebeat.com/2020/09/29/...um-computing-5000-qubits-1-million-variables/