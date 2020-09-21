Cyberpunk 2077 PC System Specs released

Hi all. I'm surprised this hasn't been discussed yet (searched the entire HardForum before I posted this) but earlier this week CD Projekt Red released and PC system specs for Cyberpunk 2077. Here's what we got:



Minimum requirements:



CPU: Intel Core i5 3570K or AMD FX-8310

Memory: 8GB

GPU: nVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 470

Storage: 70GB

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

DirectX: DX 12



Recommended requirements



CPU: Intel Core i7 4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Memory: 12GB

GPU: nVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 Fury

Storage 70GB (loaded onto SSD)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

DirectX: DX 12



I'll ask this question and then open the floor to the rest of you: Can you believe these seem to be so tame? Out!