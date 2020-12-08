Cyberpunk 2077 - Collector's Edition - PC

Xerack

If anyone is looking for a CE of Cyberpunk 2077 - Check Gamestop. They appear to have some for order - will most likely arrive a few days after launch...but for the collector that wants it - now is your chance!

They might have CE versions for other platforms - just had found the PC version that I wanted. (** Just checked and they do have PS4 and XBOX editions too**)

Oh - for the normal CE price of $249.99 - not the jacked up 500+ peeps are asking ; )


https://www.gamestop.com/video-game...berpunk-2077-collectors-edition/11094745.html
 
NickJames

NickJames

I had an issue where the order I placed with Gamestop over a year ago wasn't authorizing the payment method before shipping. Had to call them up to get it fixed, I wonder if that's why Gamestop suddenly has availability.
 
