serpretetsky said: I recognize that if they actually sold these to general public it would probably be more expensive, but this is still a strange statement to me. $1540 seems STUPID cheap for something like this.



On the other hand, maybe there hasn't been much R&D on it yet? Are there demos of it navigating terrain and such like the boston dynamics bots? Perhaps they're waiting for the open source community to do all of the software work.

I have yet to see the Boston Dynamics botdog doing anything but being remotely controlled, same as I do with my $30 dollar Drone or $19 dollar Radio Shack RC car from 1984...........dancing is cool but I've yet to see a freestyleIts all coded and coordinated, guessing if those bots were 2" off in placement during those dance routines they'd be simulating a mosh pit instead.......................I get the impression from what i've seen of real-world activities that even the boston dynamics machines in terms of "AI" are more like self-navigating (eventually, after much remote-control training) motion detectors and roving cameras than the kind of AI behavior that is alluded to when we see them walking around. Like the "walking around and avoiding obstacles on their pre-programmed path" are about what they are capable of now. Maybe the military has something slightly better..at least right now...we know that changes in the future, but guessing its a more distant future.