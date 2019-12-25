Cyber Monday camera sales

You can find quality, full-frame (FX) DSLR cameras w/lens for Under $900. For example: - Nikon D610. 24 MP. - Vertical grip/battery pack. - 50mm f/1.8G. - Wireless adapter. - CPL, ND, UV filters. - 64 GB SD card. - Bag. - Software bundle. The camera body and grip are solid, great quality basic DSLR kit. The lens is pretty decent. The wireless adapter is klunky and not very useful. The bag is basic/small. No idea if the software is any good. The circular polarizer nice to have for landscapes. Memory card good enough. D750 is about a $1000 for body only. Nice step up if you already have lenses. Yes, I know MILC are the future, but you can still take great pics with a D610, or Canon 6Dii cameras.