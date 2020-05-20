erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,105
Opinion? This seems cool.
"As an aside, he said these new synergies have prompted the reimaging of another SNIA endeavor, the Solid State Storage Initiative, in favor of something that supports persistent memory storage, computational storage, CXL and other interfaces.
CXL’s appeal and quick adoption has not only been driven by the fact that it runs over the existing PCIe layer. There’s also a commitment to the “KISS” principle, Shadley said, so it’s easy for developers to deploy solutions, as well as lots of collaboration between the groups representing the different yet relevant technologies such as NVMe and Gen-Z. “It’s the first open interface and protocol that’s being driven by everybody that’s of significance in the market from a compute perspective,” he said."
https://www.eetimes.com/cxl-protocol-adds-capabilities-over-pcie/
