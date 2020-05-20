CXL Protocol Adds Capabilities over PCIe

It sounds interesting and I like the concept, but I don't think it has much applicability outside of the datacenter. When my system is running out of VRAM, it usually doesn't have tons of system RAM available either. If the Intel desktop chips weren't neutered and could handle more RAM, then this would become more useful. The promise is huge, it's just that there are currently other bottlenecks which will significantly reduce its utility until they're resolved.



If this allowed coherence between GPUs, I think I'd find it more interesting - but this bit is probably better solved by bridging GPUs ala NVLink. Because it's such a long way off, Nvidia's Ampere bridging technology is likely to be at least as fast and Hopper's will likely be considerably faster than that.