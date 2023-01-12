Cutting out issues 4080

So like 2 days this started, i have a asus 4080 oc and i have 2 tv hook up to this card so it has only been happening to my tv on the left it just cuts out the signal and the tv says cant find a signal so u have to either restart the computer or i pull the cable out and then back in and the signal comes back. So i started thinking something was wrong with that port so i switched the ports plugged the left tv to were the right one went and so on, but it happened again on the same tv other tv is till fine. Any thoughts of what could be causing this? thanks so much