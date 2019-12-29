Cutting AMD Coolers Open & Flat vs. Vertical CPU Cooler Benchmarks

Capillary action investigated and explained "In this video, we're deep-diving on several important factors of how heatpipes work. For years, viewers have asked us if CPU cooler orientation matters, typically wondering whether a flat test bench was representative of a standard "vertical" orientation (e.g. in a PC case), often referencing gravity, despite the fact that capillary action can work in opposition to gravity. Some scientific research has shown, as noted in the video, that gravity and orientation or angle of heatpipes can affect performance, but that research is in use cases and deployments outside of computer hardware. We'll walk through heatpipe manufacturing, research from other industries (like aeronautics and space), internals and cross-sections of heatpipes, and more. This features the AMD Wraith stock cooler, Deepcool GamerStorm Assassin III cooler, and Noctua NH-D15 (with internals of a Thermaltake Contac 12)."