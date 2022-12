Hafta cut back ppd for a bit. Just got the utility bill and it was eye watering. Of course the -30C cold snap thru xmas week didn't help and I've already taken the GTX1060 offline but most of the rest will be taken down month's end. I'll restart for TAAT which is usually endish of January. Any contact with their team regarding the next challenge yet? Best of the New Year to the [H]orde !