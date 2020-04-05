Custom Screen Resolution

Deactivatedadamx

Apr 5, 2020
I have a 4k laptop screen(Dell 9575) that has failed on me. The bottom inch and a half or so has image permanence issues. Ive tried all the bios/windows re-installs, the videos to remove burn-in etc. I will get it replaced at some point.
In the meantime I'm trying to find a way to force a custom resolution to maintain 3840 by something like 1900. I can do this in Windows Custom Resolutions, the only issue I still have is that it forces screen centering, so it divides the usable vertical resolution, adding black bars to the top and the bottom.
Does anyone know of a method or a program that you can set a custom screen resolution AND decide where on the screen it is. Bottom line I want to use the top 90% of the screen and ignore the glitching portion by effectively disabling that section. Unchecking "Center Screen" in Windows custom resolution has no impact.
 
