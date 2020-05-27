Custom RGB

I read someone's monitor came with defaults of 50, 50, 50 for R G B. He upped those values to 65 63 63 and said his screen came to life. This prompted me to look at my RGB setting. It's 255, 255, 255. When I lower this an even amount, such as to 175, 175, 175, the screen is darker, and this means it effectively lowers the minimum brightness level. For example, I usually have been using brightness of 0, but when I have the RGB taken down to 175, 0 is too dark even in a dark environment.

And 175 is still way above the 65 and 63 levels he found preferable.

Have you experimented with these settings?