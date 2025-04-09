Custom PC case builds

Is this not a popular hobby anymore?

There used to be heaps of websites with completely custom scratch builds and competitions. I haven't looked at them in years but now i'm in the mood again but can't find much.

Does anybody know of any active websites with build logs of home made PC's?
 
