the_real_7
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 10, 2007
- Messages
- 1,375
Custom office / gaming productivity PC build Shipped $1600.00
Built this build a year ago very fast and fun for occasion gaming between meetings. Runs cool and silent. Price includes insured shipping
CORSAIR CRYSTAL 280X RGB Micro-ATX Case
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core, 24-Thread Unlocked Desktop
Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080 Ti - FE Founders Edition
ROG Strix X570-I GamingG.Skill Trident Z NEO Series 32GB DDR4 3600 CL14-15-15-35 1.45V
SAMSUNG 980 PRO 512 Nvme
SAMSUNG 980 PRO 2tb
Western Digital 10tb White Harddrive
Corsair RM750x, 750 Watt, 80+ Platinum Certified, Fully Modular - Digital Power Supply
Corsair h115i rgb platinum
Corsair LL Series LL120 in front
Preferred Payment : Venmo or Zelle Paypal F&F
Heatware required for trades
Heatware: THE_REAL_7 +94 -0 -0
All Items will be shipped by USPS (CON48).
All Prices include shipping unless otherwise stated.
Local Pickup available if you're in Miami.
Corsair Ll120 RGB Fans
Corsair Ll120 RGB Fans
https://www.googleadservices.com/pa...=2ahUKEwj727zI1-7_AhXtnIQIHRvSAZIQ0Qx6BAgFEAE
https://www.googleadservices.com/pa...=2ahUKEwj727zI1-7_AhXtnIQIHRvSAZIQ0Qx6BAgFEAE
Built this build a year ago very fast and fun for occasion gaming between meetings. Runs cool and silent. Price includes insured shipping
CORSAIR CRYSTAL 280X RGB Micro-ATX Case
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core, 24-Thread Unlocked Desktop
Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080 Ti - FE Founders Edition
ROG Strix X570-I GamingG.Skill Trident Z NEO Series 32GB DDR4 3600 CL14-15-15-35 1.45V
SAMSUNG 980 PRO 512 Nvme
SAMSUNG 980 PRO 2tb
Western Digital 10tb White Harddrive
Corsair RM750x, 750 Watt, 80+ Platinum Certified, Fully Modular - Digital Power Supply
Corsair h115i rgb platinum
Corsair LL Series LL120 in front
Preferred Payment : Venmo or Zelle Paypal F&F
Heatware required for trades
Heatware: THE_REAL_7 +94 -0 -0
All Items will be shipped by USPS (CON48).
All Prices include shipping unless otherwise stated.
Local Pickup available if you're in Miami.
Corsair Ll120 RGB Fans
Corsair Ll120 RGB Fans
https://www.googleadservices.com/pa...=2ahUKEwj727zI1-7_AhXtnIQIHRvSAZIQ0Qx6BAgFEAE
https://www.googleadservices.com/pa...=2ahUKEwj727zI1-7_AhXtnIQIHRvSAZIQ0Qx6BAgFEAE