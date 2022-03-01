Custom Keyboard Build

I just got this keyboard:I want to build it, but I've never done it before. I was thinking about going with Cherry switches and cherry caps to avoid any type of interference between the caps and switches, but I'm open to that. I'm not even sure if Cherry are the measure of top end switches anymore. I don't know if Cherry makes the crustal caps, but that is waht I would prefer (they are like pudding caps, but the pudding bottom part is clear, not translucent). I was also going to fill the bottom with liquid silicon to dampened it.Any input would be great.